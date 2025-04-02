Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,706,100 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 1,330,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tongcheng Travel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TNGCF opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. Tongcheng Travel has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Get Tongcheng Travel alerts:

About Tongcheng Travel

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tongcheng Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongcheng Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.