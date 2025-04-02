Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,706,100 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 1,330,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tongcheng Travel Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TNGCF opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. Tongcheng Travel has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $2.30.
