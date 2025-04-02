Top Agriculture Stocks To Watch Now – March 30th

Chubb, Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, Steel Dynamics, Norfolk Southern, Bloom Energy, and Corteva are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural goods, such as food and fiber. These stocks encompass businesses ranging from seed and fertilizer manufacturers to equipment makers and food processing companies, often reflecting the performance of the broader agricultural sector impacted by global food demand and supply chain dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $296.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.43. Chubb has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE traded down $14.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $465.27. 1,183,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded down $5.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.89. 3,123,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.27. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.46 and its 200 day moving average is $128.66.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.41. 835,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,036. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $277.60.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

NYSE:BE traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.22. 7,789,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,538. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

NYSE CTVA traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $66.24.

