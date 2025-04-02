Top Automotive Stocks To Research – April 2nd

Tesla, NVIDIA, Costco Wholesale, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Micron Technology are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares in companies that design, manufacture, market, and sell vehicles and automotive parts. These stocks encompass traditional car manufacturers, suppliers, and emerging innovators in areas such as electric and self-driving vehicle technology, offering investors exposure to a crucial sector of the global economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $13.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $282.40. The stock had a trading volume of 99,754,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,690,808. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.33 billion, a PE ratio of 137.84, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.87 and its 200 day moving average is $323.48.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,419,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,849,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST stock traded up $6.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $961.35. 619,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,418. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market cap of $426.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $988.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $947.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $170.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,239,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $882.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.64.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $88.67. 5,329,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,682,815. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $83.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.23.

