Top Hydrogen Stocks To Follow Today – March 30th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Shell, BP, Cummins, Energy Transfer, and Air Products and Chemicals are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies that are principally involved in the hydrogen sector, including production, storage, distribution, and utilization of hydrogen as a clean energy source. Investors often consider these stocks as part of the renewable energy transition, given hydrogen’s increasing role in reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.66. 10,220,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,706,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average of $113.71.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $459.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,018. The company has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a one year low of $410.69 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.09 and its 200-day moving average is $454.22.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.74. 6,538,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42. Shell has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. 7,083,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,509,679. BP has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 423.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

CMI traded down $9.99 on Friday, hitting $313.45. 727,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,290. Cummins has a 12 month low of $261.51 and a 12 month high of $387.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.72. 10,718,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,589,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

NYSE APD traded down $2.79 on Friday, reaching $292.34. The company had a trading volume of 604,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,700. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $227.53 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.19.

