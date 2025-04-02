Top Lithium Stocks Worth Watching – April 2nd

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, Microvast, QuantumScape, SolarEdge Technologies, and Enovix are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in the mining, production, or processing of lithium, a metal crucial for manufacturing rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electronic devices. These stocks are considered an integral part of the renewable energy and technology sectors, as demand for lithium is driven by the global shift toward clean energy and advanced battery technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,536,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,681,491. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.73. 1,184,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,045. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE:ALB traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.03. 584,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,958. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.65. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $137.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALB

Microvast (MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Microvast stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. 14,002,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,418,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $599.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. Microvast has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MVST

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,863,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,470,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 4.45. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SEDG traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 704,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,500. The company has a market capitalization of $996.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.63. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $73.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. 1,239,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031,256. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. Enovix has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENVX

See Also