TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $108,688,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $23,906,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $19,462,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 50,959 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 871,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,916 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $305.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $288.31 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.56.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

