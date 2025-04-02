Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$65.03 and traded as high as C$69.47. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$69.40, with a volume of 1,450,390 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Desjardins cut Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.56.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$68.38 per share, with a total value of C$170,945.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.63 per share, with a total value of C$66,630.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,054,314. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Featured Stories

