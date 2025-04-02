TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 316.35 ($4.11) and traded as low as GBX 292.50 ($3.80). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 294.04 ($3.82), with a volume of 1,017,314 shares traded.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £947.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 300.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 316.01.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

