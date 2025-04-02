Tradewinds LLC. Cuts Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Tradewinds LLC. cut its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Under Armour by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 592.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE:UA opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

