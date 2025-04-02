Tradewinds LLC. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 276,157.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,635,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,250,000 after buying an additional 4,633,922 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,885,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,441,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,720,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,916,000.

VIS opened at $249.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.05. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $228.59 and a 1-year high of $280.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.7703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

