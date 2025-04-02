TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Up 7.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.59 and last traded at $73.30. Approximately 870,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,319,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.27.

Several brokerages have commented on TMDX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 557.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

