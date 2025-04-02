Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671,884 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $14,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,892,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,053,000 after buying an additional 1,974,823 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $72,431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,132,000 after acquiring an additional 303,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,790,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 21.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,354,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 770,717 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

