Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 85,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,814,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,707,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $637,125,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,166,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 673,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,244,000 after buying an additional 517,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 626,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,586,000 after acquiring an additional 462,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

