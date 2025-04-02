Trexquant Investment LP Has $12.89 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1,745.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 51.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $1,935,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. UBS Group cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,866.59 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,105.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,826.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,991.73. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

