Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 127.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $15,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.94.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This trade represents a 32.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $2,208,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,716.28. This trade represents a 38.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.28. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.81 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

