TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Shares Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $29.06. 1,446 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.71.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

