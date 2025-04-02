Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

PLAY opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $679.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,845,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,249,000 after purchasing an additional 135,095 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 476,662 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,768.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,146,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after buying an additional 1,084,890 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 727,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after buying an additional 85,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 567,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 323,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

