Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

UBSFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

