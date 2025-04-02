Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Here’s Why

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.60. 511,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,171,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 144,746.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,659,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,069,000 after buying an additional 9,653,154 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 48.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 613,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 199,348 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

