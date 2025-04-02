UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.81 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. UniFirst updated its FY25 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 7.300-7.700 EPS.
UniFirst Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE UNF traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,864. UniFirst has a one year low of $149.58 and a one year high of $243.70. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.08 and its 200-day moving average is $198.63.
UniFirst Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 17.90%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UniFirst from $235.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on UniFirst
UniFirst Company Profile
UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UniFirst
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.