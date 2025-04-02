United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in United Bankshares by 1,921.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Bankshares by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBSI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

In related news, Director Sara Dumond purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,940.54. This trade represents a 105.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

