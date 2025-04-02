United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.20 and last traded at $110.08. Approximately 1,246,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,648,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Baird R W downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.