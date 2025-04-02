United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2,848.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 737 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $631.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $680.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $753.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.27 and a 12-month high of $896.98.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Baird R W raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.