Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Trading Down 16% – Time to Sell?

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Universal Robina Stock Down 16.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.
Universal Robina Company Profile
Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through Branded Consumer Foods, and Agro-Industrial and Commodity Food Products segments. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, and pasta, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Robina
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Robina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Robina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.