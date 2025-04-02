Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Trading Down 16% – Time to Sell?

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Universal Robina Stock Down 16.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

Universal Robina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through Branded Consumer Foods, and Agro-Industrial and Commodity Food Products segments. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, and pasta, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Robina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Robina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.