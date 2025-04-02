Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Short Interest Update

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the February 28th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Unusual Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Unusual Machines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on UMAC
Unusual Machines Trading Up 4.1 %
Institutional Trading of Unusual Machines
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Unusual Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Unusual Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Unusual Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.
Unusual Machines Company Profile
Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.
Further Reading
