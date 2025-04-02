Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 34,650 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,089,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,653,000 after buying an additional 173,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 495,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,012,448. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $485,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,898. This represents a 34.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,976 shares of company stock worth $5,573,263. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

