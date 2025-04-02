US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Plans $0.17 Dividend

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1682 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OBIL opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $50.31.

Get US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.