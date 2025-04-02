US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Declares $0.16 Dividend

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1596 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Price Performance
USVN stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $46.36 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74.
About US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF
