US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Declares $0.16 Dividend

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1596 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

USVN stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 52 week low of $46.36 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74.

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

