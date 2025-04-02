USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Raymond James

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports.

USCB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.64. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, research analysts expect that USCB Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

USCB Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 674,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 46,206 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 285,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 215,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.