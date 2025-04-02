USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by Raymond James

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports.
USCB Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USCB opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.64. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.
USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, research analysts expect that USCB Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
USCB Financial Company Profile
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than USCB Financial
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.