Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 688,054 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 379,543 shares.The stock last traded at $115.72 and had previously closed at $115.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

