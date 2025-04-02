Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by Allie Family Office LLC

Allie Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,758,000.

VOO stock opened at $515.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $540.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.8121 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

