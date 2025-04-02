Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 287.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 154,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $275.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

