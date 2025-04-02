Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,779,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,448 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $145,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 413,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 144,516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 34,287 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 593,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 246,049 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $586,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,794.37. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $531,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,175 shares in the company, valued at $610,664.25. This trade represents a 46.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,018. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $140.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.24.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

