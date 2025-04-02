Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €28.61 ($31.10) and traded as high as €32.28 ($35.09). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €32.15 ($34.95), with a volume of 1,804,791 shares changing hands.

Veolia Environnement Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.65.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

