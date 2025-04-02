Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 246.3% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Veralto by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,170 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Veralto by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,486,173.60. This represents a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,881 shares of company stock worth $2,176,770 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VLTO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

