Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 330.10% and a negative net margin of 9,635.29%.

Versus Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VS opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Versus Systems has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Versus Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

