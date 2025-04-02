Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.13% from the stock’s current price.

DSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Viant Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Viant Technology

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $837.62 million, a P/E ratio of 221.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $330,246.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,140.80. This trade represents a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Viant Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

