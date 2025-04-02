Viking (VIK) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Viking to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Viking and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Viking alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking -10.97% N/A -1.53% Viking Competitors 74.46% 15.43% 6.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Viking and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 5 12 0 2.71 Viking Competitors 397 1469 2364 105 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Viking currently has a consensus target price of $46.29, indicating a potential upside of 10.22%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 38.65%. Given Viking’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viking has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

98.8% of Viking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viking and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $5.33 billion -$1.86 billion 161.54 Viking Competitors $4.43 billion $276.48 million 48.56

Viking has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Viking is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Viking peers beat Viking on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Viking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.