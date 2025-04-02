Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of V stock opened at $346.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $644.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.37. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $366.54.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,560,961 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.84.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

