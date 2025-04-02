Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,539,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,055 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,174,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 616.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VST opened at $122.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

VST has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

In related news, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

