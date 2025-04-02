Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,355,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,326,000 after acquiring an additional 219,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,732 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 36.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,781,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,087,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $122.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average is $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

