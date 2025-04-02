Vox Valor Capital (LON:VOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vox Valor Capital (LON:VOX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Vox Valor Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.
Vox Valor Capital Stock Performance
Shares of LON:VOX remained flat at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,560. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.20. Vox Valor Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.35 ($0.00). The stock has a market cap of £270,302.40 and a P/E ratio of -21.98.
