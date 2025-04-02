Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 203,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,587. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.