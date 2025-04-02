Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 203,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,587. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

