W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 21,563 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 103.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after purchasing an additional 409,593 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 170.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

