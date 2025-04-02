Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,970,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 611% from the previous session’s volume of 276,913 shares.The stock last traded at $1.37 and had previously closed at $1.30.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $538.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Waterdrop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Waterdrop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop

About Waterdrop

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth $6,760,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 1,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,291,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

