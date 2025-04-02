Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,970,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 611% from the previous session’s volume of 276,913 shares.The stock last traded at $1.37 and had previously closed at $1.30.
Waterdrop Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $538.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.
Waterdrop Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Waterdrop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop
About Waterdrop
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Waterdrop
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.