Wedbush Forecasts TMC the metals’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of TMC the metals in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

TMC the metals Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:TMC opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. TMC the metals has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.52.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of ($20.18) million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 485,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 119,335 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMC the metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.