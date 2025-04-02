Wedbush Has Bullish Forecast for Texas Roadhouse Q4 Earnings

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report issued on Friday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.36.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $168.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $146.75 and a 12 month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $585,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,374.96. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 3,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $602,621.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,139.67. This represents a 32.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,180,123,000 after acquiring an additional 76,051 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,479,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,344,000 after purchasing an additional 138,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,982,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,171,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,737,000 after buying an additional 402,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

