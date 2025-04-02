Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for APA (APA)

APA (NASDAQ: APA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/26/2025 – APA was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2025 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2025 – APA had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2025 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2025 – APA was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

3/3/2025 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $31.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,284,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 3.26. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $36.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. APA’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1,087.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of APA by 5,718.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in APA by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

