Wellington Management Group LLP Has $341.11 Million Stock Holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,155,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591,037 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Informatica were worth $341,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Informatica by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 237,876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 826.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 34.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,677,000 after purchasing an additional 311,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Informatica by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on INFA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Informatica in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. Informatica Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 589.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $209,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,565.82. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

