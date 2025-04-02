Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.80 and last traded at $71.88. 1,700,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 17,069,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $235.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 172,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $10,451,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,656,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

